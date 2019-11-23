The Planning Meeting for Nov. 6 was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

The Caliente City Council met Nov. 7.

A business license was approved with conditions for Kyle Synsteby of Gimmy Guns Gunsmithing, LLC. He has his state business license but must obtain a conditional use permit and has applied for one from the city.

In October the council removed Mull’s Midway Motel’s City of Caliente business license due to gross delinquency of Room Tax payment. This has been an ongoing problem since 2014 when the council at the time approved a payment plan where the business would put the Room Tax money in an account so he would have it available when it was due. But he never followed through.

Owner Robert Mull appeared before the council asking for a renewal of the business license. Mull said he had resubmitted his paperwork for the business license and had renewed his expired state license. He stated that he had intended to pay the Room Tax for August and September, but was advised that didn’t mean he would get his business license. Therefore, he decided not to pay until he knew whether or not his business license had been approved.

Councilman Tommy Rowe noted that the license was revoked because Mull didn’t pay his taxes in a timely fashion even though he was given plenty of notice. Rowe further noted that this has been an ongoing problem for years. He then said he would like to make a motion not to approve Mull’s request for a license.

Councilman Jamin Hunter noted Mull’s poor treatment of office staff and other people, which Mull immediately argued was untrue.

Hunter added that Mull had been previously asked to attend meetings to represent himself and never showed up.

There was then an extensive, contentious back and forth argument on the matter, where Mull was warned about speaking threateningly and argued that he had been treated unfairly by other councils.

Councilman Joe Livreri asked about the amount of taxes due. Attorney Franklin Katschke said the balance is $1,080.13.

Ultimately, the motion was passed to deny the license. Mull made a rude gesture as he walked out of the room.

Next, the council approved the Negotiated Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement between Teamsters Local 14 and the City of Caliente. Negotiations will begin again next year.

The council also approved changing the city’s credit card supplier from Zion Bank to America First Credit Union. The council liked the idea of doing business locally.

A resolution was passed proclaiming Nov. 30, 2019, as Small Business Saturday, with the goal being to get people to shop locally.

The purchase of a laptop and projector was approved.

Councilman Sean FitzSimons said he had called other cities and learned it’s customary to have only one meeting in December. The council will therefore meet Dec. 18. Dan McArthur will be available to bring the budget down on that date.

Two sheriff’s deputies and Caliente Fire Chief George Rowe attended the meeting. Deputy Miles Umina thanked the Caliente and Pioche Volunteer Fire Departments for their help with a fire in Panaca.

The next Council Meeting will be Nov. 21, 2019