Courtesy photo

The LCHS cross country team concluded its season with a strong showing at the state finals.

The Lincoln County cross country team put on a great show at the 2A/1A Cross-Country State championships, landing in sixth place out of 18 teams.

At this meet, seven runners wore the red and black of the Lynx. Their ages and grades varied, but their hard work turned this small unit of runners into a force. The team’s triumph was in no small part due to the guidance of their coach, Lacie Pearson, who is herself a state champion.

This particular race was the end of Lincoln County’s season, and the boys made it count. Chance Christensen ran the state race in 20:22, giving him a split time of 6:33. Compare that to his first meet of the season at SUU, when his time was 22:07 with a split time of 7:07, and astounding improvement is evident.

Crossing the line mere seconds after Christensen was freshman Jacob Galley. His time for the state race was 20:45, giving him a split time of 6:40. Once again, his growth can be measured by comparing the first and last times of this season. At SUU, Galley ran the 5K in 22:20, giving him a split time of 7:11. That kind of improvement bodes very well for Galley’s next three years of high school cross-country.

Freshman Davin Avery was the next racer to cross the line, coming in at 21:56. In Cedar City his time was 24:51, so the cross-country years to come look very promising for Avery.

The others runners all finished the race in quick succession. They were as follows:

Ashton Showell, 23:44

Traxton Phillips, 23:50

Gareth Frehner, 24:40

McGarren Segler, 24:49.