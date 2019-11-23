Collin Anderson

The Lincoln County High School Show Choir put on its yearly show Nov. 6 and 7 in Panaca.

On Nov. 6 and 7, the Lincoln County High School Show Choir put on their yearly show at the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium in Panaca.

The show started with the classic “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” by Leo Sayer, in which the entire group performed. This was followed by “When Will My Life Begin” from the Disney animated film “Tangled,” sung by Kylie Truman.

After that came “Any Dream Will Do” from the hit play “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Next up was a solo by Kassidy Mathews, in which she sang “In My Dreams” from the stage adaptation of “Anastasia,” where the titular character attempts to recall long-forgotten memories.

The tone brightened significantly when the entire choir came back together to sing “Sh-boom,” made famous by The Chords in the ’50s. Next up was Ginger Culverwell with the song “On My Own” from the musical “Les Miserables.”

Then, in a change of pace from the high-energy dancing of the previous numbers, the choir performed the song “God Will Open a Door” by Walter Hawkins, with teacher Jacob Lester joining the students on stage as he conducted their performance. Following this, Abigail Frehner sang “Excuse Me Mister” by No Doubt.

The choir then sang the Doobie Brothers’ classic “Listen to the Music,” followed by “You Can’t Hurry Love,” made famous by The Supremes. Jaydon Heaton then energetically sang “Life is a Highway,” written by Tom Cochrane and made famous by its inclusion in the movie “Cars,” where it was sung by country group Rascal Flatts.

Next up was “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a classic blues song.

One of the most haunting performances of the night came from MacKenzie Marshall, when she sang “I Don’t Want to Be You Anymore” by Billie Eilish.

Finally, the show ended with the entire choir singing “I’m a Believer,” originally performed by the Monkees.

With that, the show came to a close with the choir thanking everyone involved in the production: Mindy Anderson, who did all of the choreography for the entire show, as well as Karen Culverwell and Nani LeBaron, who served as the pianists. The choir also thanked Andy Robinson and Jayven Free, in charge of sound and lights respectively.