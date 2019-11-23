Country western singer Juni Fisher will perform at Thompson’s Opera House Nov. 23.

Submitted

Thompson’s Opera House is once again hosting Juni Fisher, an outstanding western music singer, musician and storyteller.

Juni grew up on a farm and, while attending college, began working with horses. After graduating, she continued training cow horses for various ranch needs and competitions. While doing that, she found herself beside many campfires and always had her guitar with her.

She moved to Tennessee, gaining attention as a professional “whipper-in” with a fox-hunt club, and along the way honed her songwriting skills.

Juni’s love of music, combined with her love of animals and people, made her a natural to go on to become one of America’s premier western singer-songwriters.

Juni Fisher has been the recipient of many Western Music Association awards, and was awarded the title of True West magazine’s best solo artist in 2012 and 2017.

The Opera House is honored to be able to bring such a talented performer back to Pioche Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. Those who attend the performance won’t be disappointed.