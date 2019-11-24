The Lincoln County High School Lynx hosted their first game of the postseason against the Lake Mead Eagles Nov. 8. Since the Lynx are the only undefeated team in their division (5-0) and previously defeated the Eagles (1-2) on their home turf, it was fairly certain from the start who the winner would be.

And throughout the game there was no doubt, as Lincoln defeated Lake Mead 34-0.

The Lynx received the ball at the beginning of the game, and after a fumble which they recovered without issue, put the first points on the board, though their attempted extra point was blocked. The real force behind the Eagles’ running game was Brian Miller, who pushed through the Lynx’s defensive line time and time again.

The biggest deterrent to the Eagles’ success was their own snaps, which repeatedly flew either too high or too low for the quarterback to make a play. One such snap pulled the Eagles back from the goal line during their best chance to score. This forced them to go to the air, which ended up being a mistake, as Dylan Robinson was able to get his hands on the ball, making the first of many interceptions of the night. This successful interception was nearly a pick-six, but a holding call on the Lynx brought it back to Lincoln County territory. The Lynx were then forced to punt, but the Eagles suffered the same fate soon afterwards.

Following this was a touchdown by the Lynx’s Mason Thornock. While there was no conversion on the play, it was followed up after another Eagles’ turnover and a second Thornock touchdown, this time thanks to a trick play where quarterback Cody Zile passed the ball to Thornock, who sent it into the end zone and into Robinson’s waiting hands. This time the Lynx were successful in getting themselves two extra points.

On the Eagles’ next possession, they attempted a 52-yard field goal, but the kick came short, landing in the hands of a waiting Lynx. At the end of the first half, the Lynx were ahead 20-0.

During the second half of the game, the Lynx kicked the ball off to the Eagles to get things rolling. The Eagles’ possession was short-lived, however, as a tipped pass ended up in the hands of lineman Jayden Heaton, who ran the ball back for a considerable distance before finally being brought down. This shocking interception was then turned into a touchdown courtesy of Thornock, followed immediately by a two-point conversion.

The final quarter of the game started with another bad Lake Mead snap, leading to a Lynx recovery.

With the game already in hand, Jordan Free ran more than 50 yards putting the last few points on the board.

Zile threw six passes for 104 yards and ran for 50 more. Thornock, who threw one touchdown pass, ran for 135 yards, followed by Jordan Free with 66 yards. Robinson caught three receptions for 52 yards and two interceptions. Between Trevin Perkins, Conner Carter and Hagen Boyce, the Lynx defense netted four sacks.

The Lynx (6-0) will now host Pershing County at home for the state semifinals Nov. 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Pershing defeated Battle Mountain in its first round matchup, 20-8.