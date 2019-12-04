Mary Cordle

Preschool-second grade bike-decorating contest winners. From left, Zach Orr, second place; Daniel Morris, third place; Penny Orr, first place.

The 3rd Annual Freedom Festival was held Nov. 16 at VFW Post 7114 in Caliente on Dixon Street, by the Auxiliary. Kids and their decorated bikes met across the street at Dixon Park. Taking advantage of the warm, sunny day they rode around the park while waiting for the judges, who, when they arrived, had the tough decision of picking the winners of the bike-decorating contest.

Auxiliary President Sharon Wimsatt presented the ribbons.

Preschool – third-grade winners

1st place – Penny Orr,

2nd place – Zach Orr

3rd place – Daniel Morris

Third – sixth-grade winners

1st place – Addison Courtney

2nd place – Dominique Thiriot

3rd place – Adrian Courtney

The top winner was Penny Orr. Ed Fruend presented her with a bike from Tall Bike Ed’s.

Across the street the aroma of barbecued ribs filled the air. Indiana Adams of Mr. Karpet spent the days leading up to the festival preparing the ribs, macaroni and potato salads. On the day of the event, with the help of Linda Bowman, Patsy Dye, Vicki Horner and Alice Roderick, everything went off without a hitch as people lined up to have their plates filled and then headed into the dining area of the Post.

A new addition to the event this year was Dana Lee Fruend’s photo booth. Games and crafts were also set up in the yard with Luanna Moore at the helm.

Sam Peters, who is running for Congressional District 4, stopped by to enjoy some ribs and visit with the crowd. He was asked to reach into the bucket and draw out a winning ticket

The Auxiliary thanks the businesses that donated the prizes, the people who came out for the barbecue, the children who decorated their bikes and the veterans who have served and are serving.