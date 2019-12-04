Mary Cordle

2019 Lincoln County top 4-H’ers: From left, first place – Flint Higbee, second place – Matt Higbee Jr., third place – Maycie Foremaster.

The Lincoln County 4-H held its awards ceremony at the Caliente Elementary gym Nov. 7.

Outside, the barbecue grill was kept busy by Steve Rowe, Kenny Gloeckner and Keith Larson with hot dogs and hamburgers. Inside, 4-H president Tamara Etchart, vice president Leslie Jackson, secretary Bonni Smith and treasurer Hayley Gloeckner organized the door prizes drawn by Linda Beard.

The awards for Top Exhibitor, Top 4-H’er, Livestock Record Book and Shooting Sport are determined by a point system that includes community service and overall participation.

The top 4H exhibitor for the fair was Maycie Foremaster. The Top 4H’er was Flint Higbee. Second place Top 4Her was Matt Higbee Jr. For Shooting Sports, the Junior Division High Point was Flint Higbee, Intermediate Division Winner was Benjamin Mizer, and Senior High Point winner was Seth Patrick.

The County Livestock Record Book winners were: Junior Division – Skyla Johnson, and Intermediate Division – Matt Higbee Jr. All the livestock club members improved and had great record books. It was hard for the judges to decide.

The program thanked Alice Rodowick Trust for donating cash prizes to all Grand, Reserve, and blue ribbon winners from the Lincoln County Fair in August.