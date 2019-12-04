Submitted by Linda Rollins

Have you ever served in the military? Do you have your discharge papers or need them corrected? If so, whether or not you served in combat or you served in support services during peacetime, you are a veteran.

You and your spouse are invited to attend the Department of Defense’s Best Pro Bono Program in the Country and Nevada Department of Veterans Services’ Veterans Outreach Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caliente Depot. If the military spouse in your family has passed, you are still eligible to come.

Please come early to get signed in, because they will see folks on a first-come, first-served basis.

This veterans outreach is specifically for you. You have served our country. Now these volunteer lawyers want to serve you. At the outreach you will have the opportunity to speak with lawyers about topics including, but not limited to, family law, landlord/tenant/public benefits, bankruptcy, consumer law/protection, how to update/create a new will and applicable powers of attorney, for FREE!

Also at the outreach we will electronically connect to a Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), Veterans’ Service Officer (VSO). You will be able to ask questions about topics including, but not limited to, veterans’ benefits, accessibility to health care and how to start a service-connected disability claim or check on the status of your own.

Those with questions can contact the attorney general at (775) 684-1100 or your local NDVS Veterans’ Advocate, Linda Rollins, at (775) 962-1304. Please leave me a message and phone number if the call is not immediately answered.

Any veteran or spouse is also invited to Thanksgiving dinner at the Caliente Senior Center on Thanksgiving Day, noon to 4 p.m., free of charge.