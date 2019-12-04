Collin Anderson

The Christmas in the County craft fair brought in vendors from all over.

’Tis the season to start stocking up on stocking stuffers, and where better to do it than the Panaca Elementary Parent-Teacher Group’s (PTG) Christmas in the County craft fair?

Twenty vendors from all over the county and beyond came together to sell their wares at the Neldon C. Mathews gym in Panaca. The craft fair ran from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 15, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16.

The event was busy throughout most of those two days. Melissa Free, one of the members of the Panaca PTG, said they did “very well” this year.

Among the rows of stalls with items for sale were soap, accessories and baked goods. Representatives from LulaRoe, Doterra and Granny’s Attic were there to sell items, as were smaller private vendors with homemade goods. But, buying from these booths wasn’t the only thing people were able to participate in; there was also a raffle that awarded prizes to lucky fairgoers.

One of the most uplifting aspects of this fair was the inclusion of a coat drive for those in the county in need of warmth during this chilly time of the year. One coat donation netted a person five free raffle tickets, though most reported that they just donated to help the cause. These coats will be available for anyone who wants them during the upcoming Christmas play Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. until after the 7 p.m. show. “It’s for anyone that needs them,” said Free.

Anyone interested in donating after the fact can find a donation box just inside the front doors at Panaca Elementary.

The Panaca PTG is an organization that supports different fun activities for the community and provides assistance to families in the area. Their contribution has been recognized by many people in the county, with one mother stating, “This time of year would be tough without them.”