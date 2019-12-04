Mary Cordle

From left, VFW Quartermaster Jack Horner, Charlie Monroe and daughter Nancy, as they enter the VFW on Monroe’s 96th birthday.

Every Friday and Saturday evening, Charlie Monroe walks into the VFW. This Friday was no different except for the room packed with friends ready to shout happy birthday to one of Caliente’s and the VFW’s favorite gentlemen.

Charlie turned 96 on Nov. 13. Born in Ohio, he joined the Navy/Air Corps in Feb. 1942 and served through May 1953. During WWII, he was a chief petty officer serving in the Pacific Theater above the U.S.S. Arizona.

He eventually moved to Las Vegas to be near his daughter, Nancy Monroe. When he wasn’t happy there, Nancy suggested moving to Caliente. Once he got here, he loved it, and everyone loved him.

Charlie was a part of a WWII Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and proudly wears a T-shirt he got there. Happy Birthday, Charlie, and many more.