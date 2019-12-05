Submitted by Sharron Faehling

The Lincoln County Library has news to share and is hoping that we can gather some amazing people together to present a great summer reading program.

The Collaborative Summer Reading Program theme for 2020 summer is (are you ready for it?) Mythology, Fairy Tales, and Fantasy. Talk about an amazing theme. The ideas are almost endless for how we can get kids back into reading and socializing. It is not just for little kids either; there can be activities for young adults and adults.

So I am hoping to find some super-awesome volunteers to help out. If we can make this next summer a success then we can keep the momentum going and maybe help anyone struggling with reading at any level. Have you heard the saying “it takes a village”? Well, it does take communities like ours here in Lincoln County to work together for the greater good and help our children become successful readers! So how about it, Lincoln County? Will you help with this journey for our libraries and bookmobile?

If you have teens, ask them how cool it would be to show up as a favorite character, or sing a song from a favorite fairy tale that was made into a movie or maybe act out a scene from a favorite show. What a great experience this could be for everyone.

Please contact me at (775) 962-5244 or the easiest method is by emailing piochelibrary@yahoo.com. Thank you for your continued support for our libraries. Changes are coming; it just takes a bit of patience and time.