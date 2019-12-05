By Adam M. Butler

I remember growing up in Caliente; the quiet desperation of the inhabitants of my age. I escaped to the military; the Navy, to be precise. I have traveled the world now and have a few lessons to share with the younger generation.

Lesson 1: You can never truly go back home

What I mean is the change when you get out only affects you, yourself. The place you are from never changes. Sure, new businesses spring up from time to time, but overall the towns don’t change. You can visit all your old haunts but you have become something new, something foreign, something that doesn’t belong. You have experienced the outside. You are like the snake that offered Adam and Eve the apple of knowledge, and no one is ready to be told the truth.

Lesson 2: You are not ready for the pace of the outside

The pace that life moves at is much faster everywhere else in the world. Lincoln … not so much. Life can take its time inside the bubble of small-town life. The days seem to last longer inside the sand trap. As soon as you get out, you feel slow and unprepared for the new pace of life, but that passes and we Lincolnites are a very adaptable group of people. It comes from living inside a super volcano.

Lesson 3: We are the definition of a small pond

It’s easy to be the big fish in the small pond, but Lincoln is more like a puddle. We are all but minnows when we are transplanted, forced to grow to average size in the lake that is the outside world. Our triumph is that because we have to learn to grow so fast, we get very good at it; you can start to swim with the sharks if you have a mind to.

Summary

If you plan to get out, be ready to adapt, learn, and grow. If you can do that, you will be very successful. Work hard and escape the sand trap, and when you get back it will not be able to hold you, because you will have changed and become unpalatable to the beast of apathy that lurks at the bottom of the pit.