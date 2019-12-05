On Nov. 14 the Lincoln County School District Board met at the district offices in Panaca. After the regular business of bills and the approval of agendas and minutes, the board turned to school reports.

The first report came from Dylan Robinson of Lincoln County High School. Robinson, on behalf of the seniors at LCHS, requested that the board approve of and provide transportation to a Mexican cruise. This cruise is scheduled to make stops in Catalina, California and Ensenada, Mexico. The students only require the school to drive them down and pick them up, but since this was the first time the board had heard of the trip, voting on the matter was slated for the next meeting.

The next report to come out of LCHS was about the after-school tutoring program, where students and teachers stay behind to help kids’ grades improve. The program seems to be working, as the scores of the students who receive assistance are increasing, according to faculty from the school.

Next was Meadow Valley Middle School, who reported that the egg-drop activity with Travis Pearson was both educational and fun. They also reported on an upcoming pride trip scheduled for Nov. 15. Then the school recognized its paraprofessionals for helping out with study hall and really pulling their weight to help kids improve their grades.

Pioche Elementary was up next. Teachers talked about the veterans assembly during the holiday and said they attended a Summit Learning professional development meeting that helped them out a lot. They thanked the district for providing transportation to that meeting.

Pahranagat Valley Elementary School was the next to report. They mentioned that they have really enjoyed working with Summit Learning, though it’s taking time to adjust to the new program. But, due to fun activities like a roller-coaster building project and a reenactment of the Boston Tea Party for the fifth graders, teachers have been able to see the advantages of the program.

Pahranagat Valley High School reported next. They started with the parent meeting held to answer questions regarding Summit Learning. According to Principal Mike Strong, there was an impressive turnout. They also brought attention to the volleyball and football teams, which have been competing in the state playoffs.

The last report was about the safety committee the district approved earlier in the year following some security scares. The safety plans have been approved, and according to Superintendent Pam Teel, state officials were very impressed and said the safety committee was the best that they had worked with in the entire state.

Strong added that he attended a safety development meeting in Southern California, and mentioned that these kinds of threats must be taken seriously. He brought up another shooting in southern California, and cautioned that every gun owner should always have his/her guns locked up tight and out of reach. According to Strong, it seems like a “not if, but when” kind of scenario, but with proper preparation, it can be prevented from happening.

With the reports finished, the board moved on to the business of hiring a PVHS and Pahranagat Valley Middle School assistant principal. Mike Sparrow, who already takes care of some administrative duties at the school, was selected for the job, which involves taking care of students from KW Legacy Ranch. The position’s pay will come out of the funds for the ranch, and once the board had a full idea of the responsibilities the position will involve, it unanimously approved the hire.

Next up was a series of discipline policy changes, including how to deal with suspensions, expulsions, alternative ed and special ed. Some of the changes removed redundancies or added extra language to clarify certain things. Some were tabled because there were still details to adjust. In the end, all changes were approved, but according to board member Wade Poulsen, some of the legislation passed in 2019 could force the board to reevaluate the changes in a few months.

The meeting concluded with a report on the 2019 annual audit, which was conducted by Dan McArthur. According to McArthur, he found “nothing remarkable” about the finances of the school district, though he did point out that there was a significant drop in student attendance. This will not affect the district’s funding, however.