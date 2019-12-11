Dave Maxwell photos

Winter scene in Pioche on Friday, the day after a winter storm dumped six to seven inches of snow in parts of the county.

A rare Thanksgiving Day snowstorm dumped six to seven inches on the Pahranagat Valley and even more in the higher elevations around Lincoln County.

Locals said it has been a long time since this much snow was seen in the Pahranagat Valley. Kids had enough to make a decent snowman.

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office reported Friday morning upwards of a foot or more fell in Pioche starting about 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and continuing overnight.

Heavy snows in the valley, such as this storm, do not usually occur in the Pahranagat Valley because of its lower elevation, but have been known to happen occasionally.

Deeper accumulations were recorded in the higher mountains of the county.

However, since it was mostly just a one-day snowstorm with warmer temperatures in the days following, by Monday Pioche reported having only about six inches on the ground.

Residents in the Mt. Wilson area, about 6,500 feet in elevation, reported snow began the afternoon before Thanksgiving and continued on through the night. There was a slight letup Thanksgiving morning, but it picked up in the late afternoon and carried on through the night again, with a total snowfall of about 20 inches.

About 22 full-time residents live around Mt. Wilson. Most people felt they would be able to navigate the roads in and out. “The road crews are pretty good to us here,” one man said.

Another said he heard chains were being required on Thanksgiving Day from Pioche to the Geyser Ranch on 93. “I’d never heard of that before.”

Caliente and Panaca reported about four inches from the storm. US 93 over Oakridge Summit and the Panaca Summit on SR 319 were not closed, but were slick and required slow, careful driving.

Over the holiday weekend, the roads cleared considerably and the county road crews did a fine job keeping the roads passable.