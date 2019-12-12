Dave Maxwell

Gwen and Joe Sutherlan, who for the past 15 years have provided a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for all who want to come to the senior citizens center in Alamo.

For the past 15 years Gwen and Joe Sutherlan of Alamo have been providing a Thanksgiving dinner for one and all at the Pahranagat Valley Senior Citizens Center. There’s no charge for the dinner, and donations are welcome.

Gwen calls it a “labor of love.” She cooks most of the main courses herself at home: roast turkey, ham and her special Hawaiian turkey. She even makes desserts, plus there are other donated salads, pies and desserts. “It’s an all day, all-nighter thing.”

“I have wanted to do this each year so people can get together, meet your neighbors, have some fun, get back to brotherly love,” she said.

“Years ago,” she said, “I met a couple who had not had any turkey for Thanksgiving. I made a dinner for them and after that first year, it took off from there.”

Mostly it is the senior citizens of the community who take advantage of what Gwen and Joe provide, but the event is open to persons or families of any age.

Over the past 15 years, Gwen says, “It has been great. I do it for the people because I love the people here, and it gives me a great feeling of satisfaction. When everybody is full and content, everybody’s much happier.”

Joe will often play some popular tunes on his guitar and Gwen, a native of Hawaii, has also been known to provide a little bit of Hawaiian hula.