Dave Maxwell

This year’s Christmas Angel Tree at Pahranagat Valley Federal Credit Union.

The Christmas Angel Tree, which has been at Great Basin Foods in Alamo for the past several years, has been moved to the Pahranagat Valley Federal Credit Union this year.

Manager Robin Simmers said the tree came to the credit union this year because Great Basin foods “didn’t have the manpower to be able to watch when the angels cards are being taken off. Great Basin Foods asked us if we could take over the project. Here we are able to see when a card is removed and the person can bring it to the counter. We write down the name on the card and who the present is to go to.”

The purpose of the tree, she explained, is “to help the young kids and/or families that don’t have a whole lot for Christmas. We also have some of the elderly who just may not have somebody there that cares.”

The angel cards adorn the tree in the lobby of the credit union. Simmers said, “Anyone can come in and choose an angel which has the name, age and gender of the person, so you will know what type of gift to purchase for that person.” Questions can be asked, and gifts do not need to be expensive.

The names were donated to the credit union by various sources in the Pahranagat Valley.

After Thanksgiving the tree had 98 names of kids ages 18 and under and 34 names of people over the age of 18.

Simmers said, “We need to have all the items purchased turned in to us by Dec. 17, so that we have all the bases covered and can distribute the items. It’s all anonymous. We are the only ones who know the name of a given angel card, and it stays in-house.

“We like it,” she added. “It’s a way of caring and giving back to people.”

She added, “It’s the season for giving. This is what we need. We need more people to come in and take an angel to help us out.”