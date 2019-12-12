Mary Cordle

Around 160 people came to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the senior center in Caliente.

Once again, anonymous angels put on a feast for the people of Lincoln County at Olson Senior Center in Caliente. The menu included turkey, dressing, yams, mashed potatoes and gravy plus mouthwatering desserts. Starting at noon, people filled the building. By 1:30, 125 meals had been served. It’s estimated that approximately 155-160 people came to the center from Pioche and Panaca to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In addition to enjoying the delicious food, the event was also an opportunity for people to visit with those they may not see so often anymore. The event coordinators wish to remain anonymous, giving credit to the spirit of Thanksgiving and the joy of watching the community become one big family.