Mary Cordle

Grace, Olivia and Mila Bradshaw visit with Santa at the annual tree lighting in Caliente Nov. 30.

The month of November came to an end with the annual Depot Christmas tree lighting. Mother Nature wasn’t as cooperative with this event as she was with ones held early, so some outdoor events had to be moved inside, but that didn’t dampen the excitement of the evening.

People arriving at the Depot entered the Caliente Community Room and found it beautifully decorated with lights and Christmas trees. Songs were sung and cookies and hot cocoa were served before folks filed outside to await Santa’s arrival.

As Santa passed by Front Street, driven by the fire department, the trees lining the streets lit up thanks to Shawn Davis and Tyler Torrealday who plugged them in when Saint Nick went by. When a train passed through, temporarily pausing the fire truck, someone said, “I love it! Only in Caliente can a train detain Santa.”

Once the train passed by, Santa continued to the Depot to the singing of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Once inside, Santa was seated with helper Lavette Lee. Lines formed as kids waited to tell Santa their wishes for Christmas.

The Beautification Committee kept everyone supplied with delicious cocoa and cookies throughout the evening.