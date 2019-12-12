On Nov. 12, the Great Basin Water Network (GBWN), White Pine County, tribes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utah officials were back in court looking to stop a pumping proposal that they claim could harm eastern and western Nevada.

The arguments on the case were held at Nevada’s Seventh Judicial District Court in Ely.

The goal of the opposition was to uphold and overturn parts of ruling 6446, issued by the Nevada Division of Water Resources in 2018. The GBWN is fighting the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s (SWNA) proposal to build a 300-mile pipeline for the spring water under eastern and western Nevada.

Kyle Roernik, executive director of GBWN, stated in a press release, “Our future, our heritage and our most precious resource would be used for toilets on the strip and swimming pools in new, sprawling developments in the Mojave Desert.”

The SNWA and state engineer were supposed to build a three-part plan for the proposed pipeline, but they didn’t allow the stakeholders to have any say, according to GBWN. The SNWA argued the court’s ruling on the three-part plan was not specific enough. The Utah counties noted that they were not included in the plan.

One of the questions raised was whether Utah counties can be bound by a decision made by a Nevada court and state engineer. The judge has yet to make a decision on this case.

Another question was how Utah will see the effects of the pipeline. If the case goes through for SNWA, it will present the bill to Congress.

Wade Poulsen, director of Lincoln County Water District, stated, “Until pumping actually begins, we won’t know how it will affect the land.” He also added that by state law the engineer cannot take more than the perennial yield each year. He said it’s a very complex problem and is so big “I don’t think anything is going to be solved until the supreme court.”

According to a report published in GBWN’s fall newsletter, in 1989 the Las Vegas Water District filed applications to withdraw 800,000 acre feet of groundwater annually from eastern Nevada.

Roerink stated in Sept. 2019’s newsletter, “In its simplest terms, AB30 was a bill to give water to large, wealthy entities that see the current laws as a problem, rather than principles to live by.”

It wasn’t until 2004 that the SNWA revived the Groundwater Development Project. Now SNWA’s idea is to send 58 billion gallons of groundwater annually from the Great Basin, according to the GBWN. Opponents argue the water grab would affect resources in eastern Nevada and western Utah. Meanwhile, SNWA ratepayers would be on the hook for a 15.5-billion pipeline (2011 dollars) that would span 300 miles.

In a press release, Roerink stated, “This project would degrade our natural environment as well as destroy wildlife habitat in places like Great Basin National Park, Moapa National Life Refuge, Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge, other public lands and natural resources.” Roerink also stated, “Nevada’s powerful interests want water they currently cannot get under state law.” That law is formally known as the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act.

A federal judge found in 2017 that the current pipeline Right of Way application violated federal law. Many organizations banded together to fight the water grab. Those organizations include the Central Nevada Regional Water Authority, White Pine County Commission, Salt Lake County Council, Juan County Commission, Confederate Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, Great Basin Water Network, Ely Shoshone, Sierra Club-Toiyabe Chapter, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Center for Biological Diversity and National Parks Conservation Association.