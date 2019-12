Celebrate the holiday season with hot chocolate, cobbler and a visit from Santa Claus at the Annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive at Kershaw-Ryan State Park. Those who would like to contribute to the toy drive can bring new, unwrapped toys. All donations will be given to families in the area. Please dress warmly.

The event is Friday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. at Kershaw-Ryan State Park. Entrance is free for this night only. For more information, contact 775-726-3564, krsp@parks.nv.gov.