Lincoln County High School senior Sadie Soderborg shoots over two defenders on Dec. 10 in Panaca.

It’s time for basketball season again, and the Lady Lynx are on the prowl. The Lincoln County High School varsity girls basketball team participated in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic Dec. 5-7, which included teams from all over Nevada.

While Lincoln lost their first game of the tournament against Boulder City High School, 45-33, they rallied and beat Southeast Career Tech, 53-24, and The Meadows School, 47-30.

Since the team was made up of both JV and Varsity girls, this was a good chance for the less experienced members of the team to get hands-on experience with the more seasoned veterans.

The Lynx finally played on their own floor against their neighbors to the north, the White Pine Bobcats on Dec. 10.

It was a back-and-forth contest. At the end of the first quarter Lincoln had taken back the lead, 13-12.

White Pine, never one to be outdone, stuck close to the Lady Lynx, keeping the gap between them small. But Lincoln played hard, held the lead until the half with a score of 21-18.

Coming out of the locker room, the Bobcats seemed determined to take control of the game once more, taking lead by the end of the third quarter with a score of 30-27. But the ever-aggressive Lynx pounced back, and even though things seemed bleak in the final minute of the game when they lost the lead once again, a few well-placed shots and a much-needed foul put Lincoln over the top, winning them the game with a score of 42-38.

One of the standout players of the game was Abby Mathews. Mathews played hard and was always there when the ball came loose from one of White Pines’ player’s grips. Whenever she got the ball, she was on the other end of the court in a flash, ready to put up some more points. Gwendolyn Lamb and Alexis Barton were also key to the victory, as was Sadie Soderborg, who was always ready to retrieve a rebound.

The Lynx (3-1) will next participate in the Lady Bulldog Invitational, where their first opponent will be the Virgin Valley Bulldogs (1-2) Dec. 12, followed by a game against the Pahranagat Valley Panthers Dec 19.

