Collin Anderson

Pioche Elementary Students set to perform their annual Christmas program on Dec. 10.

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a classic tale of greed, jealousy and doing the right thing when the time comes. It has been adapted in several ways, mostly in the form of cartoons and live-action films, but never was the story told as adorably as it was at the Pioche Elementary School Christmas play Dec. 10.

Every grade was involved, from the preschoolers to the sixth graders. Once the children were shepherded into the Pioche Elementary School gym, the preschoolers started off with a song, “Welcome Christmas.” Then the sixth graders, acting as narrators for the evening, began to tell the tale of the mean old Grinch. The entire ensemble sang “Green Christmas,” originally sung by the Barenaked Ladies for the live adaptation of the Grinch’s story. This helped to put the audience in the mindset of the green protagonist, but the focus was soon drawn back to the beauty of the holidays with the song “Jingle Bells,” to which the first graders danced.

As the Grinch started to formulate his plan, the entire school performed “These Are a Few of My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music.” Then the second graders performed the main song of the story, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Next, the kindergarteners danced to “Christmas is Going to the Dogs,” also from the live-action Grinch movie, followed by a hilarious adaptation of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” but this time it was “The Grinch is Coming to Town.”

Things got a little more hip-hop with the fifth grade’s rendition of “Christmas in Hollis” by Run-DMC, accompanied by some talented acrobatics. Sixth grade then took a break from narrating to sing Cindy Lou Who’s emotional song, “Where Are You Christmas?”

This was followed by the third grade’s jazzy rendition of the song, “’Zat You, Santa Claus?” The entire ensemble then sang “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” followed by “Sleigh Ride” performed by the fourth grade. “Silver Bells” was next on the list, as well as “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

As the story of the Grinch came to a close, the entire student body of Pioche Elementary encircled the audience, much like the Whos do in the books and films, and sang the Who Christmas song, to everyone’s delight.

The play ended with a nativity and a round of “Silent Night,” which the audience participated in, bringing the night to a close.