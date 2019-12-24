Mary Cordle

Sixth graders from Caliente Elementary depict the nativity at the school’s annual Christmas program Dec. 5.

Talent filled the stage Dec. 5 as Caliente Elementary School students performed “Crazy Christmas” for their annual Christmas play.

Before the play started, Hayley Gloeckner presented a check from the Gingerbread Fun Run to Principal Sharon Dirks for $3,350. Panaca and Pioche were also given checks for their schools.

Then, the preschool set the stage with “Ready, Set, Christmas.” This was followed by the fifth and sixth grade boys donning sunglasses, singing “Santa’s Job is a Snap.”

The fifth and sixth grade girls danced next, showing the joys of “Christmas Rush” shopping with a solo by Tristan Plunkett.

Next, the stage filled with kindergarten reindeer rocking out to “Reindeer Rush.” The second and third grade boys danced to “Dealing with Reindeer.”

The first grade sang to “Santa Bring us Some Snow,” which brought out the second and third grade girls who danced in “Seven Feet of Snow.”

With the dimming of the lights, fourth grade did a flashlight dance and finished the performance with “Holiday Lights.”

As is tradition, the sixth grade students then depicted the nativity as everyone sang “Silent Night.”

A visit from Santa Claus finished off the evening.