Nevada Bank & Trust held its first annual December to Remember event and it proved exceedingly popular. Even by late afternoon, the event was crowded with shoppers. Everything from jewelry and essentials oils to mittens and caps was on sale. For those looking for cookies and candies, the event was also the place to be. You could even get a jar of Carl and Arnie’s Specialty Sauce, from the original recipe, no less.

The band Thirty-2 dollar pickup played throughout the afternoon. Fully decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off and tables were full of raffle prizes.