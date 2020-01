Courtesy photo

Echo Canyon State Park is hosting a First Day Hike Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This moderate 2.5-mile ranger-led hike will follow the Ash Canyon trail, which leads hikers along the ridge above Echo Canyon Reservoir, then takes them down a volcanic ash formation to the reservoir. Hot chocolate will be provided prior to the hike.

The park entrance fee is waived for hike participants.

Contact Josh Ivins at (775) 962-5103 or jivins@parks.nv.gov for more details.