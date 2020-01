Mary Cordle

Santa, the Grinch and VFW Post Commander Larry Wimsatt visit Grover C. Dils Medical Center long-term residents.

During lunch Dec. 20, Santa arrived at Grover C. Dils Medical Center with a bag of goodies for the long-term residents.

Their eyes lit up with joy as Santa, assisted by his elves, handed out gifts from his bag. Then, out of nowhere, came the Grinch to add to the fun, but he was promptly escorted out of the room by Sergeant Chase Dirks.

Santa and the residents finished lunch with a lot of smiles.

The VFW Post 7114 looks forward to organizing this visit each Christmas season.