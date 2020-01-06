Ben Rowley

April Bradshaw, owner of Bradshaw Law Group, at her office at the Depot in Caliente.

April Bradshaw has known Lincoln County most of her life as a frequent visitor but has recently gotten to know the community in deeper ways as a resident and local attorney.

With many relatives here, Bradshaw enjoyed the change of pace from her life in Las Vegas when she came to see them. That change of pace recently became permanent after she moved out of Vegas to live in Caliente full-time, bringing with her nearly a decade of experience as a practicing lawyer. It didn’t take her long to weave important threads of knowledge and service into the community’s fabric.

“It’s always been like a second home to me, so now it’s easy to call it home,” she said.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Bradshaw earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She later pushed through a law program in two years at California Western School of Law in San Diego and passed the Nevada Bar Exam in 2010. It was a challenging time as she was separated from her then seven-year-old daughter while she completed the program. But her efforts provided new opportunities for Bradshaw to practice law in Las Vegas for several firms in a variety of practice areas.

“I feel like ever since I started law school and even before that, things have been leading up to this assignment here in Lincoln County,” Bradshaw said.

Her daughter, Codi Foster, is now 19 and serving as a corrections officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis in Washington state. Circumstances led Bradshaw to live in Caliente with her dad and stepmom. She had determined not to continue her legal career when she moved here, but that changed after she learned of a job opening with the district attorney’s office and decided to apply.

“In my interview, [District Attorney Dylan Frehner] said that whether I get the job with the District Attorney’s Office or not, he encouraged me to open my practice here in Lincoln County, because there’s some serious need for attorneys in the area,” Bradshaw said.

She was hired as the deputy DA, where the statutes allow Bradshaw to also maintain a private practice. She established the Bradshaw Law Group on the second floor of the Depot in Caliente. In addition to the 40 hours a week she does in the DA’s office, she works from 6 until 10 p.m. each weeknight in her private practice. Additionally, she employs a part-time assistant, Brooke Parker, to help her stay on top of her workload.

Through the Bradshaw Law Group, she practices civil law including, but not limited to, family law, probates, estates and trusts. She works to keep her rates affordable, but even for those who cannot afford legal fees, there are ways to apply for assistance.

“I love the variety I get to practice,” she said, and later added, “I really am just here to help all the community and whatever their needs are.”

Bradshaw keys in on building strong relationships. Whether it’s with her clients or other attorneys she works with, good relationships help create positive outcomes. She’s also developing bonds outside of the legal sphere. In addition to her full-time job and her private practice, Bradshaw somehow finds time to serve on the Lincoln County School Board. In all these capacities, she feels at home working with and helping the people of Lincoln County.

“I just love people,” she said, later adding, “I just try to value them, wherever they’re at and just let them know that they’re important and I’m going to treat their case or their issue with the utmost respect.”