Courtesy photo

Lincoln County students presenting a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Washington D.C. Sixth graders assigned to the ceremony were Trinity Brackenbury, Jenna Saeling, Jacob Viles and Paisley McVey.

By Realm Beck

On Dec. 11, Lincoln County’s sixth graders returned from their annual Washington D.C. trip.

The Lincoln County School District started this tradition 14 years ago to give students the opportunity to explore the history and beauty of the nation’s capital.

The trip usually costs $750 per student. As such, the school encourages them to start saving in January of their sixth-grade year with the help of their parents. Throughout the year, the kids hold fundraisers, such as selling things at the high school play.

Caliente provides tips for kids at The Y and Tillies, as well as others, to help them save money for the trip. There are also a few donors who keep their donation a secret. Parents are invited to chaperone students if they pay for their own ticket.

After catching a Southwest flight to D.C., with many of the kids excited about flying for the first time, the group arrived at the Best Western and Hamilton Inn.

In the morning they were served breakfast by the hotel. Then they got to visit many of the city’s famous locations including the White House, the Lincoln Memorial and the American History Museum. Students also paid a visit to the capitol and met Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen. Next, as part of the Arlington Wreath Project, four kids were chosen to lay a wreath on an unknown soldier’s grave.

Students then visited the National Archives, where the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are held. On Sunday they watched “The Christmas Carol” in the same theater Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in. Principal Pete Peterson said, “This year, we got to do every single thing on our list.”