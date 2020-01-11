Now into the New Year, Nevada motorists need to be reminded of new laws enacted by the 2019 session of the state legislature.

As reported by the Las Vegas-Review Journal, being aware of these new laws may help “save drivers the time and money of dealing with traffic citations.”

As published in the RJ article, here is a list as given by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles:

Helmet Law

The helmet law has been expanded for the purpose of requiring moped drivers/riders to wear helmets on state roads. The law also applies to trimobiles with handlebars and a saddle seat. But it does not apply to three-wheeled vehicles with an enclosed cab.

Reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter

The 2019 legislature’s new law allows for “prosecution of reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter offenses in places where the public has access, such as parking lots, parking garages and roads in gated communities and apartment complexes.”

In the past, most traffic laws, aside from driving under the influence, applied only to a vehicle that was moving along a public street.

Trick driving

This is defined as a driver who “diverts of slows traffic on public roads to allow for stunts or the filming of stunts.” In the new law, it is considered reckless driving and is a gross misdemeanor.

As stated in the law, penalties for those who participate in or organize trick driving include a minimum fine of $1,000, a minimum of 100 hours of community service, possible jail time, six month suspension of the person’s driver’s license, and having the vehicle(s) impounded for up to 30 days.

Speeding

Speeding has always been a violation of the law, and now in 2020 the maximum fine is now raised to “$20 for each mile per hour above the speed limit or proper rate of speed.”

Local courts will have the ability to reduce a speeding ticket for a non-moving violation if the person pays all fees and fines prior to their first court date.

In addition, it is now illegal to drive at a rate of speed that results in the injury of another person or damage to any property.

Move over law

As reported in the RJ article, “a motorist approaching any traffic incident is required to slow to less than the posted speed limit, move to a non-adjacent lane and be prepared to stop.” The new law includes approaching non-emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

NDOT will now be allowed to equip tow trucks and service vehicles to display non-flashing blue lights.

Parking at electric charging stations

More and more of these stations are being installed. Lincoln County now has two, one at the Y station in Panaca and one at the south end of Alamo next to the physical therapy building.

It will now be illegal to park at an electric vehicle charging station unless the vehicle is being charged. The pull in space must be appropriately mark and a sign must be posted stating, “Minimum fine of $100 for use by others.”