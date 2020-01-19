On the chilly morning of Jan. 4, one of Lincoln County’s first sporting events of 2020 began at the gates of Kershaw-Ryan State Park. Instead of being limited to just two-legged contestants, this particular race allowed runners to involve their furry companions as well.

The Little Big Dog Run was put on by Rocky Road Adventures, headed by Kristal Romans who was assisted by her daughter, Cheyenne Romans. While the morning was brisk, thirteen runners and their pets turned up to run one of the two routes. The runners and pups were able to choose either the 4K trail or the 14K.

Romans told the racers, “If you’re running the 14K run, well, good luck. It’s a real workout.” One participant joked that it would take him until 5 p.m. to finish the trail, and asked if Romans would wait that long, which made the other runners chuckle.

There were only two participants in the 14K, both avid runners who finished at a reasonable hour.

The races were scheduled to begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m., respectively, and started on time. Most everyone had a canine companion, but there were a few that participated without one, either in support of their significant other or just to get in some running. The teams traced their way along the beautiful trails of Kershaw-Ryan State Park and ended next to the splash pad at the top of the canyon.

While it might seem like a tough time keeping dogs focused and energized for so long, according to Nicole Franco, one of the participants, “It felt like she [her dog] was pulling me the whole time.”

The first racers to finish the 4K course were Shaun Barnes and his pup, Lily, who crossed the line with a time of 40:10. Nicole Franco was next, followed by Nancy Paredes and her dog, Ira. All three of these runners were from the Las Vegas area, which was a welcome surprise for Romans. It turns out there was a mysterious posting on Reddit.com that advertised the race in a local Vegas subreddit page. No one knows who the poster was, but the number of participants was higher than Romans expected, so she had no complaints.

Sara Somers and her pup, Forest, took first place in the 14K.

Rock Road Adventures has coordinated many of the trail runs and races held in the county over the past few years. Romans was put in charge of the Lincoln County Adventure Relay (LCAR) in 2018, taking over the race after the fair board gave it up. She will, unfortunately, be leaving the LCAR in 2020, but the races she has lined up for this year include everything from night runs to mountain bike races. Watch out for information about these fun outdoor activities in the next few months.