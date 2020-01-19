To open the new year, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center (LCDC) is in search of used paperback books for its inmate-only library.

Deputy Anna Trousdale said, “If you have any used paperback books taking up some space in your basements, on your bookshelves or in the garage that you would like to get rid of or donate, please consider the LCDC for your book donations.”

Any paperback books can be dropped off to the front lobby of the detention center at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Pioche. Hardback books are not accepted.

“Many of the inmates enjoy reading. Some are very avid readers and go through every book we have,” Trousdale said. “We have one inmate who is sort of an unofficial librarian and has organized the library in alphabetical order. He kind of maintains the books, even though some might be in pretty rough shape.”

She said books that deal with almost any subject are acceptable including westerns, history, romance, religion, mysteries, self-help, etc. “We have a lot of Bibles as well, including some in Spanish.”

Nothing in the way of pornographic or gang-related material is permitted. All donated books will be reviewed for content before being placed in the center’s library.

Trousdale noted, “Sometimes people have been known to try to pass notes to inmates hidden in a book, or it might be that a family picture or other meaningful photo or document was unintentionally left inside. Right now we have about 100 books in the library.”

She said what they don’t have much of are Spanish language books, so any of those would be greatly appreciated.

Books need to be in good condition, although some wear is accepted. Books don’t have to have the front cover, but the story should be intact. Magazines, periodicals and newspapers are not accepted.