Courtesy photo

On Jan. 11 the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge held an eagle watch by upper Pahranagat Lake.

By Realm Beck

On Jan. 11 the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge held an eagle watch by the upper Pahranagat Lake. This event was hosted by refuge visitor service specialist Jessica Samuelson. Sixteen people showed up to learn about eagles in their natural environment.

Additional eagle watch events are scheduled for Jan. 25 and 26.

Samuelson gave a presentation on how eagles fly down to the lake during winter and explained how to look out for them. One bald eagle sat on the limbs of a tree near the lake throughout the event. There was a telescope available for anyone who wanted to observe the majestic bird.

Samuelson said bald eagles are usually seen hanging out by the upper lake because there’s plenty of fish for them to hunt. She asked what people think of when they see a bald eagle. One tourist shouted out, “Majestic.”

Samuelson noted, “That’s probably the most common one, especially when you see them flying; they really have a lot of poise, a lot of charisma.” Another tourist suggested “freedom” and Samuelson pointed out, “This is the United States of America and it is our national bird.”

Samuelson explained that the bald eagle is a piebald, which is a distinction animals carry when they have two patches of color. She pointed out the bald eagle in the tree, explaining he was at least four years old. Samuelson said she knew this because younger bald eagles have brown heads.

She also explained how to identify red-tailed hawks by the coloration of their red tail, the brown patch in the middle of their body, and their beak, which is smaller than their head.

One tourist asked if any red-tailed hawks lived in the area. Samuelson stated, “There’s a good amount on the refuge.” She also said red-tailed hawks mostly eat small rodents, so not as many are seen on the lake. They’re more visible over the prairie. Samuelson showed pictures of how to spot different birds from underneath while they’re in flight, noting that bald eagles have more white on their body.

Samuelson discussed bald eagles’ eyesight. She said, “Humans have about 200,000 cone cells; eagles have about a million.” The comparison she drew was between the old eight-bit Mario video game, which is how humans see, and the Mario of today, which is the clarity with which eagles see.

Eagles have bifocal vision, meaning they see out the sides of their eyes. When hunting for prey, they swoop down, only using their forward vision when zeroing in on their prey.

Samuelson further explained eagles have a nictitating membrane to help protect their eyes. The magnificent birds also have a tendon that helps them lock onto things to hold in place whether they’re perching on a branch or hunting. Inexperienced younger eagles who catch prey that’s too heavy for them sometimes end up falling into the water.

Samueleson brought along a replica bald eagle leg and a preserved red-tailed hawk leg for show and tell. The bald eagle’s leg had less feathers on it than the red-tailed hawk’s leg and was far more scaly.

A visitor asked if bald eagles were still endangered. Samuelson explained bald eagles were put on the endangered species list in the 1940s. In the 1960s there was widespread use of the chemical DDT. Bugs digested this toxin, which in turn was eaten by ducks and fish. The eagles ate the contaminated fish, which made the eagles’ eggs so thin-shelled that they would break in the nest, causing the bald eagle’s population to plummet in the next decade. The use of DDT was banned in 1972 and by 2007 the bald eagle’s population had rebounded enough for the bird to be taken off the endangered species list.