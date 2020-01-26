Courtesy photo

Heather Boyce with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for excellence in overseeing the county’s sex offenders list.

An employee with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received national recognition yesterday for excellence in overseeing the county’s more than a dozen sex offenders. OffenderWatch recognized Heather Boyce for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives. Members of the SOR team ensure complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records; track offenders moving in and out of the city; and promote inter-agency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.

LCSO uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to keep track of registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety. Boyce was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies. Boyce accepted the award during a ceremony at the sheriff’s office Monday.

“We’re proud of Heather for being recognized for her often-thankless work. But I’m not surprised. Heather and our other officers and staff are some of the best in the field, always ensuring our community is safe and protected,” said Sheriff Kerry Lee.

“Sex offender management is a priority in Lincoln County, with Sheriff Lee and his office working together to go above and beyond what is required in statute. Sheriff Lee, Heather and the entire staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.

LCSO is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying registered sex offenders in the jurisdiction. The office is also responsible for notifying the public of registered sex offenders.