LC Girls

The Lady Lynx had an active weekend, facing two of their biggest rivals on Jan 10-11. Their first outing saw them playing against Calvary Chapel on their home court, and in the beginning, it seemed like a fairly one-sided game.

The Lynx were outscored in the first quarter by four points and then took a 12-point deficit to halftime.

The first half may have punished the girls, but the second saw the Lady Lynx push back, keeping up with their opponents in the third quarter and scoring 18 points to Calvary Chapel’s 15. As valiant as this effort was, according to Coach Marty Soderborg, “It was not enough to overcome the nine-point deficit.” The girls finished the game with a loss, 52-43.

Sadie Soderborg led the team with 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. Abby Mathews, a freshman, had 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Sophomore Vanessa Robison had 10 points and two assists.

Following this performance, the girls suited up the next night to face off against the Meadows Mustangs. It was like a brand-new team took to the court, and they consistently outscored their opponents every quarter. The first quarter ended with the Lady Lynx in the lead by 20 points, and they continued to dominate their opponents until the last buzzer sounded.

Despite the fact that coach Duane Wadsworth pulled the full-court defense back and rotated the second team in to try and keep the game fair, the Lynx walked away with the win, 56-22.

Soderborg was once again a leader for the Lynx, scoring 13 points with five rebounds and two steals. Gwen Lamb had 12 points. Robinson had nine points and three assists. Mathews had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Lincoln lost at Virgin Valley 53-42 on Jan. 14. The team hosts Needles on Jan. 17 and Laughlin on the 18th.

LC Boys

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team had an active week, facing off against two of their closest competitors away from home. On Jan. 10, they faced the Calvary Chapel Lions. The game was fierce, and the Lynx were able to surpass the Lions in the first half of the game by seven points. But, Calvary Chapel pushed back hard in the third period, outscoring Lincoln County and keeping the game close and intense. Even so, thanks to players like Cody Zile and Kobe Kelley, the Lynx held their ground and ended up winning the game by the skin of their teeth, 48-44.

Zile scored 14 points. Kelley had 15. On defense, Kelley stole the ball twice, recovered three rebounds and ended up with three assists. Dylan Robinson scored five points and six rebounds. Talon Phillips pulled down 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The boys game the following day against the Meadows Mustangs did not go as well, resulting in a 69-52 loss for Lincoln. While the Lynx fought hard and were able to at least keep up with the Mustangs, they were outscored in every quarter except one (they tied in the second). The 12-point deficit in the first quarter seemed to drag the Lynx down as they tried to rally, but the game was over pretty early on.

“We could not keep up with their physicality,” said Coach Sean FitzSimons. “We didn’t keep up with their intensity.”

Despite the loss, some of the Lynx put up impressive numbers, like Kelley, who scored 22 points. Zile and Dylan Robinson netted seven points apiece. But it wasn’t enough.

“We need to make sure we have everyone performing,” FitzSimons said.

The Lynx faced Virgin Valley Jan. 14, losing 58-55. The team will play against Needles for their first home game of the new year Jan. 17, followed by a game at home with Laughlin Jan. 18.