PVHS Boys

Pahranagat Valley boys basketball snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Jan. 10 with a dramatic 59-55 overtime win over Mountain View Christian.

Trailing 49-46 with 4.9 seconds remaining, the Panthers got the ball to Ira Bowman who nailed a 3-pointer with five-tenths of a second left to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the extra period, the Panthers got three close-in backsets, two from Paul Lewis and one from Jamison Miller, to hold off Mountain View.

Prior to the final quarter, the Panthers were simply getting outplayed by the Saints, who came out from a halftime tie and out-hustled Pahranagat for the most part. The Panthers hurt themselves quite a bit with poor perimeter shooting and at the foul line.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ Carlton Moore was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, including 9-for-11 at the foul line.

The Saints (4-9) were able to keep up with Pahranagat because of their foul shooting, 15-of-21 to Pahranagat’s 12-of-22.

Coach Travis Sobers said in spite of the loss, “This was the best game the team had played all season so far.”

But Bowman’s buzzer-beater tying basket gave Pahranagat the spark they needed as they took the ball inside more and got the three baskets from Lewis and Miller. Miller had a 20-point effort and Bowman had 15.

Coach Michael Strong said, “I felt throughout the game we were settling for the three and it wasn’t going for us. So in the overtime we ran a little play to overload the zone and get the ball inside, and once the ball was reversed and moved the zone, we were able to attack with our guards to get the ball in, and we rebounded well on the back side, which was a big help.”

Earlier in the week, in another non-league game Jan. 7, Pahranagat had been humbled 76-42 at Moapa Valley,

On Jan. 11, against 3A team SLAM Academy from Las Vegas, there was no comeback to tie the game as the Panthers were outclassed by a tighter, quicker zone defense than they faced with Mountain View, losing to the Bulls 68-41.

A 24-9 deficit after the first quarter was just too much for Pahranagat to overcome.

All but one of the Bulls scored, led by Jordan Clemons with 12, while the Panthers were having a difficult time hitting from the outside and getting the ball to Lewis or Miller.

Miller had his second straight 20-point game. Bowman tallied 10.

The Bulls also hit seven 3-point shots. Pahranagat had two.

At the foul line, Pahranagat was 13-of-20, while SLAM made 5-of-8.

On Jan 14, Pahranagat (10-5) played their last non-league game before league play starts, visiting White Pine in Ely.

PVHS Girls

The Lady Panthers split the games they had with Moapa Valley and Mountain View Christian last week.

On Jan. 7 the team suffered a heavy loss at Moapa, 55-17. But on Friday, it was a completely different story as the girls dominated Mountain View in taking a 48-9 win.

It was the most points the girls had scored in any game to date, and the fewest points allowed to any team this season.

All but three of the Lady Panthers (4-9) got into the scoring column.

Jessica Brede led the way with 12 points. Taylor Higbee contributed nine.

For Mountain View (1-11) only five players scored and none had more than two points. The Saints were only 1-for-2 at the charity stripe and Pahranagat was 4-for-11.

PVHS has done very well in basketball action with the Mountain View girls team since 2007, now standing at 13-4 and having won eight of the last 10 since 2009, but it’s the first time the Lady Panthers have ever held the Saints to less than 10 points.

The loss at Moapa Valley was difficult because Pahranagat had a poor shooting game, scoring nine points in the first quarter, but no more than eight for the remainder of the contest.

Adalin Hillstead led the Lady Pirates with 15 points and Kaitlyn Anderson was right behind with 13.

This week, Pahranagat wrapped up their non-league schedule with a traditional meeting at White Pine. The Lady Bobcats are the two-time defending 2A state champions and were paced by Eva Kingston.

Pahranagat’s first league game will be Jan. 24 when they host Green Valley Christian. Huntsman said she feels the team will be ready for league action and do well there.

The Lady Panthers are the three-time defending league champions, but lost to Tonopah in the first round of the Region II tournament last year.

At present, Beatty and Indian Springs are the leaders in the 1A South League.

Over in the East League, whom the South will be matched up with in the Region II playoffs in February, Owyhee, Eureka and Wells are the teams most likely to fight it out for the top two playoff spots.