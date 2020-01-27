Dave Maxwell

Paul Lewis scores between two Mineral County defenders. The Panthers beat the defending state champs 56-50 in Alamo Jan. 4.

A nice way to start the new year is beating the defending state champions on your home court.

Three Pahranagat players helped their team do just that, scoring in double figures to lead the Panthers to a 56-50 win over the Mineral County Serpents Jan. 4. The teams had not played each other in Alamo in at least 15 years, if not longer.

“Proud of our kids coming out and executing the game plan really well,” said coach Michael Strong. “We wanted to play stingy defense, rebound well and push the ball in transition.”

It was evident to those watching that the Panthers controlled the boards. “I think we outrebounded them by 12,” Strong said in his after-game interview.

It was a strong performance by the team as they were consistent in scoring each quarter against the Serpents, who had beaten Pahranagat in their last four meetings.

Ira Bowman had 19 points to lead the team. Preston Higbee had 14 and Paul Lewis added 12.

“When we spread the scoring around like that, three guys in double figures, we get pretty good, not relying on just one guy,” Strong added.

Pahranagat had a 26-21 lead at the break and came out strong in the third quarter with a 19-point effort.

Mineral County could get no closer than five points during the rest of the game because of the Panthers’ consistency.

Bowman made 12 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter when the Panthers took stronger control of the game.

The rebounding was a very evident strength in this game. Strong said, “We feel when we can rebound well and out-rebound the opponent, we’re going to give ourselves a chance every night.”

Mineral County, who graduated seven seniors from last year’s championship team, was led by Seth Bonzi and Trevan Wadsmith with 19 and 17 points respectively.

The Serpents (8-3) were 9-of-12 at the foul line. the Panthers were 13-of-19.

The Panthers (9-3) still have a week or so before getting into league play. They played at Moapa Valley (7-6) Jan. 6 and have a weekend home set with Mountain View (3-8) Jan. 10. The varsity boys will also play 3A school SLAM Academy (9-5) Jan. 11, and White Pine in Ely Jan. 14.

The first league game is Jan. 17 in Alamo with a varsity boys only meeting with Liberty Baptist.