Pahranagat Valley senior McKenzie Poulsen was named Co-Most Valuable Player along with Olivia Charron of Green Valley Christian in the 1A Southern All-Conference Volleyball team this year as chosen by the coaches.

Coach of the Year was Charyn McDonnell of Beaver Dam.

Two other Panthers, Kami Stirling and Becca Taylor, were placed on the All-Conference Second Team. Becca Back was given an honorable mention.

First team: Adriana Gil of Beatty, Carmen Stephenson, Beatty, Kiley Guardiola, Liberty Baptist, Reagan Sosa, Liberty Baptist, Elizabeth Jensen, Beaver Dam and Gabriella Guardiola, Green Valley Christian.

Second team: Scarlett Limon, Green Valley Christian, Ivy Locket, Word of Life, Nancy Lopez, Beaver Dam, Lily McCandless, Green Valley Christian and Stirling and Taylor from Pahranagat.

Honorable mentions: Ashlynn Teis, Liberty Baptist, Shyanne Pierce, Beaver Dam, Cristel Lopez, Beatty and Back of Pahranagat.

Pahranagat Valley was second to Green Valley Christian in the Southern League this year, but did win the Region II tournament. However, they lost to Smith Valley in the state tournament semifinals.