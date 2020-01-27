File photo

Lincoln County High School senior Mason Thornock carries the ball as junior Cody Zile looks to block for him Sept. 27. The players were two of many who received league honors for their 2019 season.

While the Lincoln County Lynx may not have taken state in football in 2019, they still came home with some considerable honors.

“We swept all the awards,” explained coach Raymond Wadsworth, who alongside coach Richard Otley earned the title of Co-coach of the Year for the league. “There are only four teams, but it was still an honor.”

Mason Thornock, who racked up hundreds of rushing yards during his season, won Offensive Player of the year at both the league and state levels. Dean Otley, the powerhouse with dozens of sacks under his belt, did the same as the Defensive Player of the Year. Cody Zile was named Offensive MVP, with Otley taking Defensive MVP. Jayden Heaton was named Offensive Lineman of the year, and Alex Robinson did the same on the defensive side of things.

As for the all-league teams, on the first team, Trevin Perkins was on both the defensive and offensive lines. Connor Carter was on the offensive line as well. Dylan Robinson was wide receiver. Heaton was on the defensive line. Hagen Boyce was a linebacker, and Zile and Dylan Robinson were defensive backs.

For the second team, Anthony Sinay was on the offensive line while Bryson Perkins made it onto the defensive line. Aiden Anderson and Boyce were chosen as second-team running backs, while Anderson also made an appearance as a defensive linebacker. Seth Patrick qualified for the defensive line and Joel Robison became one of the second team’s defensive backs.

Referring to Thornock’s Offensive Player of the Year title, Wadsworth remarked, “It’s the first time in a while that a Lynx has gotten that honor.”

Zile, a new addition to the roster, received an honorable mention for his performance as quarterback. Zile injured himself when playing his previous school, only to come back and play the next weekend.

Robinson, Perkins, Robinson, Boyce and Zile all qualified for the first team, while Carter and Heaton qualified for the second.

When reflecting on the year, Wadsworth said, “It was a good year. We fell a little short of our goal, but the boys fought through a lot of adversity.”