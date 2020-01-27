Courtesy photo

Lincoln County High School wrestler Trevin Perkins pins an opponent from White Pine High School.

The Lincoln County high school wrestling team traveled to a tournament in Milford Jan. 4.

Coach Grant Perkins took eight varsity wrestlers and two junior varsity wrestlers.

Lincoln County’s Jordan Free placed first in the 126-weight class and scored 28 points. He was also voted outstanding wrestler award in the tournament by all the coaches in attendance.

In Round 1, free won by fall over Kolt Pace of Wayne. (2:25) In the quarterfinal, he won by fall over Christian Rangel of Milford. (1:22)

In the Semifinal, Free won by fall over Jacolby Bridges of Panguitch. (0:17)

In the first place match, he won by fall over Porter Schoppe of Panguitch. (2:33)

Trevin Perkins (182) scored two team points, winning one of his four matches.

Hagen Boyce (152) scored three team points after going 1-2.

Auston Marshall (152) went 1-3, scoring two team points.

Otto Pearson (132) scored two team points after going 1-3.

Seth Patrick scored four team points after going 2-2.

Ashton Showel (120) had one win and three losses.

Guillermo Cavana (145) had one win and four losses.

The two JV wrestlers also did well. Ayden Miller placed second in weight class 105-118 and scored 16 team points. Josh Finlinson (215-285) placed fifth.

Team captain Trevin Perkins said, “The tournament was good. The new guys looked better than the last tournament. The tournament was tough, but it was a good time to get a lot more matches in and time to wrestle.”

The Lincoln County wrestling team will travel to Pine View, St. George, Jan. 10-11.