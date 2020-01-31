Mary Cordle

Charles Navarro visited the Olson Senior Center with his family this month.

Charles Navarro made a stop at the Caliente Olson Senior Center Jan. 18 and later visited the VFW Post on Dixon Street, where he listened to the concerns of local veterans.

Navarro, a Republican, is running for the 4th Congressional District. He expressed his worries for the rural areas not getting the attention they deserve, saying their concerns should not fall on deaf ears. Navarro also dropped by the Caliente City Council meetings Jan. 9 and plans to return for more meet and greets.

Navarro has served in the U.S. Navy for twelve years and holds the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. He currently serves in the Navy reserves. He is a University of Nevada, Las Vegas Political Science graduate and lives in Las Vegas with his wife, Aly, and daughter.