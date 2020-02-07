Courtesy photo

The Pioche Senior Center now offers a bakery.

The Pioche Senior Center has announced it will open a bakery for the community January 31. While the senior center already caters to the elderly of Pioche with warm meals and a place to meet up with old friends, this welcome new addition to the community will serve a wide variety of baked goods, as well as coffee and tea. On opening day, the bakery will offer free samples of some of its baked goods, in addition to warm drinks. The opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the senior center on 410 Field Street.

After that, the bakery’s hours are still to be determined, and it may be possible that it will only open once a month, though they have expressed that they’d be willing to accept special orders when that time comes. In addition to normal baked goods like bread and cookies, the bakery will also produce jams, chocolates and specialty butters.

In addition to this, the board of directors for the senior center is still trying to sell a large ceramic kiln, along with a variety of ceramic molds that go with it. If you’re interested in purchasing this equipment and learning how to make your own homemade bread with it, contact Nancy at (775)962-5589 for more information and pricing.