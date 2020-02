Dear Editor,

I am grateful for the generosity extended to me after my house fire. Thanks to known friends and those that remain anonymous.

Thanks to Panaca Elementary students and faculty, the congregation at Bible Talk, the “Y” and employees, Panaca Market and Loving Care.

A special thanks to Torrie and Steve Klomp for providing much-needed shelter. Also, a special thanks to Justin Frehner and family for the many things they have done for me.

David Corley