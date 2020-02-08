The Caliente Senior Center held its monthly meeting Jan. 21 at the Olsen Senior Center. It was determined the fourth annual Saint Patrick’s Day event will be held March 20. Hayley Gloeckner, who has previously spearheaded the event, met with the board to start the ball rolling.

The center is still in need of people to sit on the board. Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month at the center. Bingo is held every Thursday at 1 p.m.

Caliente Planning Meeting

The City Of Caliente planning meeting took place Jan. 22.

Sheryl Johnson was appointed chairman of the board.

An action item on a revised conditional use form and letter was tabled at the request of Attorney Franklin Katschke, who is still working on it.

Ken Dixon, Building Inspector, gave an update on Clover Creek Organics, telling the board that he has spent most of the week at the site, going through the electrical tests with the electrician. “The plan is right now I’ll do the inspection for certificate occupancy on Monday. Once that is issued they will notify the state and pass that occupancy notification to the state. I figure it will take four to six weeks for the state to get back to them.”

Board member Adriana Brackenbury asked how the company could start growing without a security system in place. Dixon told her the security system passed inspection from the state 10 days ago, including cameras and fire alarms. “The sheriff has the capability of monitoring every camera that is down there.”

Dixon said two locals will be working at Clover Creek Organics, with job projections running to 46 people when the facility is fully manned.

Clover Creek has fire hydrants and a 35,000-gallon water tank. The company has been in contact with the Caliente fire chief.

The next meeting will be Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.