Junior Gwendolyn Lamb shoots a runner in the paint against Lake Mead.

The Lincoln County Lady Lynx had a mixed weekend when it came to basketball, but despite their shortcomings, their league record improved.

The games began Jan. 31 with Lincoln County facing the Moapa Pirates. The girls fought hard, and despite being outscored for three out of the four quarters, they only came up short by five points, 47-42, trading the lead with the Pirates for most of the game.

A few well-placed 3-pointers by Moapa Valley, however, were too much for the Lady Lynx to overcome. Thankfully for the Lynx, this was not a league game, and they walked away having learned a lot.

Sadie Soderborg was a major scorer, putting 17 points on the board, followed closely by Vanessa Robison with 11 points and Abby Mathews with five. Soderborg was one of the only Lady Lynx to sink a 3-pointer (alongside Macie Howard) and she was a key defensive player as well with seven rebounds and four steals. Overall, the team sank 30 percent of its 2-pointers, 20 percent of its 3-pointers and 57 percent of its free throws.

This loss, while rough, seemed to embolden the Lady Lynx when they faced off against the Lake Mead Eagles the next evening, which counted towards their league record. This was a “Blackout Game” where Lincoln County fans wore black to support their girls. It was the second time the teams met, with the Lynx having walked away victorious the previous weekend.

Right off the bat, the Lynx took control of the game and outscored their opponent in every quarter. During the first quarter, the Eagles came close to catching up with the Lynx, but in the second, Lincoln County widened that gap, and from then on the Eagles were unable to make up lost ground, even though they came close in the third and fourth quarters. The game ended with a solid Lincoln County victory 45-29.

While Mathews scored 12 points, the rest of the team had a pretty balanced spread between Soderborg (9), Robison (6), Lexi Long (5), Howard (5), Ginger Culverwell (4) and Gwen Lamb (4). Three 3-pointers were scored between Soderborg, Howard and Mathews, while Robison and Lamb stole the ball from the Eagles six times each.

Lincoln is on top of the 2A Southern League at 11-7 overall and 7-1 in league play.

Next up for the Lady Lynx is a Feb. 7 home game against the second-place Calvary Chapel Lions (15-6, 7-2), followed by a game the next day against The Meadows Mustangs (7-6, 4-4). This will be Lincoln County’s second time playing these teams, having lost to the Lions but beating the Mustangs.

