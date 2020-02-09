CAPTION – Morgan Stackhouse

Trevin Perkins in action at the wrestling duals.

The Lincoln County High School wrestling hosted the central divisional duals. There was a three-way tie in terms of points between Lincoln, White Pine and Pahranagat Valley.

Coach Grant Perkins said, “I am happy with everyone and how they did in the duals. I was also happy with the support from our community coming to watch the boys.”

Records were as follows:

Trevin Perkins (182) – 1-1

Hagen Boyce (145-152) – 1-0

Jordan Free (121-133) – 1-0

Alex Liscio (110-122) – 0-1

Seth Patrick (202-269) – 1-1

Guillermo Cavana (138) – 0-1

Josh Finlinson (202-269) – 1-0

Otto Pearson (130-133) – 1-0.

Captain Trevin Perkins added, “It was really good. We showed our community wrestling. I think we are going to try to have home tournaments every year.”

The wrestling team will now travel to Laughlin High School to participate in the 2A Southern League Wrestling Championships.