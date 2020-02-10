Dave Maxwell

Pahranagat Valley coach Amy Huntsman gives instructions during a timeout. PVHS are aiming for their fourth consecutive Southern League title.

Pahranagat Valley moved into first place in the 1A Southern league with a 52-18 win at Beatty last week.

It marked the 16th consecutive win over the Lady Hornets since 2007.

The Panthers buried the Hornets in the first quarter with a 21-0 outburst. Taylor Higbee led the team with eight points, but five other players scored as well.

Beatty did rally in the second quarter with 12 points, trailing 31-12 at halftime.

Montana King had seven points for Beatty in the second quarter and finished as their high-point person.

But six more points were all that the Hornets would get the rest of the game.

Higbee was high point for the Lady Panthers with 14 points. In all, nine of the players scored.

“We really spread the ball and worked well together. It was a good win for us,” said Coach Amy Huntsman. “In the second half we stopped fouling and played a lot better.”

The next night, against a non-varsity team from Virgin Valley, made up of a combination of varsity and JV players, Pahranagat won 40-26. They held the Bulldogs to only 11 points in the first half, and 16 by the end of the third quarter.

McKenzie Poulsen and Jessica Brede both had 11 points for Pahranagat in this game.

Huntsman said the girls played really well. “We’re playing better as a team and are doing some things that I’m really happy with. Have a few things to work on, so we’ll keep working on those and they will get there by the end of the season.”

This week the girls (7-10, 2-0) have the same schedule as the boys: Word of Life (4-3, 2-3) Feb. 6 and Indian Springs (7-2, 2-1) Feb. 7. The last away game of the league season will be played at Beaver Dam (3-8, 2-1) Feb. 11.

Pahranagat wraps up the league season at home against last-place Sandy Valley Feb 14.

If the girls can win out, it would be their fourth straight Southern League title and would send them into the Region II playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

