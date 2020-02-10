Each of the teams at the Divisional Duals in Panaca last week qualified for the regional tournament.

Pahranagat Valley’s entire nine-man team participated. Each person went up against an opponent in his/her weight class from each of the other teams, unless there was a forfeit. For example, there might be only three wrestlers in a given weight class, so a person could lose both matches but still be seeded into the regional tournament Saturday at Laughlin. There, the top four in each weight class will qualify for the state meet Feb. 14 at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite.

Panther coach Brad Loveday said Reece Thornton (220) and Tayt Leavitt (195) were the No. 1 seeds from the divisionals.

William Gutierrez (132) will be a No. 2 seed, while Hagan Harris (126), Jacob Griffin (182), Ben Hagfeldt (113), Jonathan Dillingham (170) and Shawn Twitchell (170) will be No. 3 seeds.

Final standings at the Divisional Duals Loveday reported a three-way tie for first place between Pahranagat Valley, Lincoln County and White Pine, each with three wins and one loss. West Wendover had one win and three losses and Tonopah had no wins, four losses.

