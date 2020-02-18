Oftentimes on TV westerns, and the better western movies, there’s a big gunfight between the good guy and the bad guy.

For instance, on the popular TV show “Gunsmoke,” the opening scene for many years showed Matt Dillon in a quick-draw contest with someone.

It also happened a lot on the radio versions of shows before they switched over to TV.

But the gunfights in Pioche in the 1870s weren’t staged. They were 100 percent real and it’s estimated nearly 60 percent of Nevada’s gunfight deaths in 1871-73 occurred in Pioche.

Mine owners employed hired guns as protection against claim jumpers. Or, in other cases, gunslingers were brought in and they ended up doing the claim jumping.

In his book, “Law and Disorder in Pioche,” historian/author Leo Schafer tells of one hotshot fast gun who came to Pioche “looking for action, and never left.”

Schafer notes most mining towns, including Pioche, had a local top gun. “Gunmen prided themselves on speed and a good aim. Had to be that way, the alternative could be most unpleasant.”

Notches on a gun indicated a man’s reputation, and some had quite a few.

“One day,” Schafer writes, “a stranger got off the stage and wandered around the town, visiting the booze parlors to see what he could see.”

Pioche had several dozen saloons, so it might have taken a couple of hours or more for a man to have “a look around” and a few drinks as well.

The stranger finally asked who the best local gunman was and promptly issued him a challenge. The local top gun heard about it and couldn’t refuse.

Pioche was not only a mining town; it was a gambling town, too. But things happened so fast, there may not have been enough time for anyone to take bets on what the outcome of the duel might be.

The local gunman started down the hard-packed dirt street. The stranger did the side. Step by step, slowly they drew closer. The air was thick with tension.

When the two were about 50 feet apart, one man made a move, then so did the other. When the smoke cleared, the stranger was down.

He was carried into a nearby saloon and pleaded, “Pull my boots off quick!” It was considered a disgrace to die with your boots on.

Schafer doesn’t say if the stranger’s request was followed, nor does he say who the local gunman was, and that doesn’t really matter.

What does matter is the young stranger apparently had not remembered the old saying, “There is always somebody faster.”

(adapted from a story by Leo Schafer, 2009)