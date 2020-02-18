CAPTION – Morgan Stackhouse

Senior Nat Romero at the line against The Meadows.

The Lady Lynx had a very successful weekend, although it did take a toll on one of their players. So far, the girls have only lost one game against another 2A Southern team, giving them the first-place spot in their league. However, with the regular season coming to a close, it remains to be determined how well the Lady Lynx can perform under greater pressure.

Their first opponent was the Calvary Chapel Lions, the only team in the league to claim a victory over Lincoln County this season. While Lincoln was able to control the flow of the game very well, the Lynx ended up being outscored in two quarters. The game ended with a win for the Lady Lynx, 49-43.

Abby Mathews and Sadie Soderborg were the leading scorers, with 15 points apiece, followed by Lexi Long with eight points, Vanessa Robison with six and Gwen Lamb with five. Mathews and Soderberg were also the only ones on the team to sink 3-pointers, and they shared the rebounds with eight apiece. Overall, the team scored 36 percent of the shots they took, 25 percent of the 3-pointers and 38 percent of their 2-pointers.

The next night saw the girls facing off against the Meadows Mustangs, and while the game itself was dominated by the Lynx, it came at a price. As Soderborg went for a layup and came into contact with another player, she fell hard and did not return for the rest of the game. While details of her injuries are unavailable, it has been confirmed by the coaching staff that she will miss the game against Needles, and possibly the game against Laughlin, but should be back by the time the playoffs begin.

Despite her early departure from the game, Soderborg still led the team in rebounds (tying with Abby Mathews) with eight and scored six points with three steals. Mathews was another force to be reckoned with, scoring 11 points along with her aforementioned eight rebounds and four steals. Nat Romero stepped up and scored 10 points herself, along with the only 3-pointer of the evening, and one steal.

It was senior night and the team’s seniors along with the cheerleaders were honored.

This coming weekend, the girls will be away for their final regular-season games against Needles and Laughlin Feb 13-14.

