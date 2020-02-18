Courtesy Photo – Jordan Free pins his opponent in the semifinal match at the 2A Southern League Wrestling Tournament.

The Lincoln County High School wrestling team went to the 2A Southern League Wrestling Championships. The wrestling team altogether took 2nd.

Coach Grant Perkins said “I’m very proud of the team and how far they’ve come this year. We are all excited for state this weekend.”

Trevin Perkins took first in the 182 weight class. His record was 2-0. Alex Liscio took 4th in the 132 weight class. His record was 2-2. Hagen Boyce took 3rd in the 152 weight class. His record was 2-1. Jordan Free took 1st in the 121-133 weight class. His record was 2-0. Seth Patrick placed 2nd in the 202-269 weight class. His record was 1-1. Guillermo Cavana placed 4th in the 138 weight class. His record was 1-2. Josh Finlinson placed 2nd in the 202-269 weight class. His record was 1-1. Ashton Showel placed 1st in the 120 weight class. His record was 2-0. Otto Pearson placed 2nd in the 132 weight class. His record was 2-1. Talon Jones did not place due to injury.

Captain Trevin Perkins was also very proud of the team, he added “All the first years placed, but Talon because of his injury. But they all did really well. And almost all the returning wrestlers placed as well.”

Lincoln County wrestling goes to the 2A State Championship at Virgin Valley High School, Mesquite Feb. 14-15.